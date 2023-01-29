57m ago
Tunisia Sees Dismal Turnout in Runoff Vote for Tamed Parliament
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- About 11.3% of Tunisia’s electorate took part in Sunday’s runoff vote for a defanged parliament, the latest sign of popular discontent with politics in the North African country that’s mired in economic crisis.
The provisional turnout was given by Farouk Bouaskar, president of the Independent High Authority for Elections, according to the state-run TAP news agency. The percentage is marginally higher than that for December’s first round, but signals little success by President Kais Saied in drumming up interest in choosing what critics have dubbed a “dummy” assembly.
The birthplace of the Arab Spring, Tunisia was once seen as the region’s most progressive democracy. But participation in elections has declined from a 2011 peak, hitting a low after Saied assumed sweeping powers and suspended a previous parliament in July 2021, in moves critics dubbed a coup.
Sunday’s vote saw 262 candidates vying for 131 seats in the 161-member chamber. Under changes enacted by Saied, the once-powerful parliament has been stripped of many of its prerogatives, will have little say on executive decisions and can no longer impeach presidents.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:47
Opportunities in small caps: Three hot picks from James Telfser
-
4:38
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
-
6:55
Tips for finding cheaper protein in the meat aisle and beyond
-
5:20
What the Bank of Canada's latest rate hike means for mortgage holders
-
5:58
Experts explain how to cope with money stress
-
5:56
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians