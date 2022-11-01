(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s government vowed to rework its pivotal subsidy system next year, deepening a rift with the country’s most powerful labor union over reforms that may be critical to finalizing an International Monetary Fund deal.

Authorities have “no choice” but to adhere to pledges made to reach a pact on the 48-month, $1.9 billion IMF arrangement, Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saied was cited as saying Tuesday by the state-run TAP news agency.

Tunisia will “pawn the future of its children” if it doesn’t enact the steps, he said. The minister added that a mechanism will be introduced to ensure subsidies for key goods remain directed to those most in need, local broadcaster Mosaique FM reported.

The preliminary IMF loan agreement, which its executive board will discuss in December, is a key part of Tunisia’s plans to revitalize an economy that’s been stymied by years of political infighting, the pandemic and more recent global turmoil. President Kais Saied’s moves last year to fire his prime minister, suspend parliament and seize greater powers have added to the uncertainty.

The UGTT labor union, which has blocked economic moves before and mobilized a general strike in June, on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to the cuts in subsidies and government spending many economists have deemed critical to shoring up Tunisia’s finances.

Upping the rhetoric, it warned of a “social battle” if there were drastic changes, including in sales of state assets.

The minister Saied, in an apparent attempt to address concerns, said officials would consult the UGTT about any divestment from some 140 state-owned enterprises.

