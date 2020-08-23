(Bloomberg) -- Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi plans to nominate the head of Bank ABC Tunisie to oversee the economy as part of a slimmed-down government of about 23 ministries, a party backing the proposals said.

Ali Kooli, the lender’s chief executive officer, will be charged with guiding a new department that will combine the ministries of finance, investment, development and state property, the secretary-general of the People’s Movement, Zouhair Maghzaoui, said by phone.

Maghzaoui, whose party has 15 seats in Tunisia’s fragmented parliament, said Mechichi informed him of the plans Sunday morning. The premier-designate -- the North Africa country’s third since last year’s elections -- has until the end of Tuesday to present his proposed government to parliament, which will later vote on the suggestions.

The People’s Movement will vote in favor, Maghzaoui said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.