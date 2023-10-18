(Bloomberg) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied fired his economy and planning minister, removing one of the cash-strapped nation’s most vocal advocates of a stalled $1.9 billion International Monetary Fund rescue program.

Samir Saied’s duties have been temporarily transferred to Tunisia’s Finance Ministry, the presidency said late Tuesday in statement. It didn’t elaborate on the decision.

The minister’s departure came just days after he represented the North African country at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco. Tunisia has been mired in economic malaise for much of the decade since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and made a preliminary deal for an IMF bailout last October.

The government has yet to enact the potentially painful reforms needed to secure the lender’s final approval. The president has repeatedly cast doubt on the accord and indicated he won’t heed IMF calls to cut state spending, describing them as “foreign diktats” that would impoverish Tunisians.

Read More: How Tunisia’s Migrant Crackdown Muddles Bailout Talks: QuickTake

The minister, who was appointed in October 2021 after the president seized sweeping powers from parliament, has in contrast repeatedly stressed the necessity of a deal, putting him increasingly at odds with his leader. The state-run TAP new agency recently reported an IMF mission will visit Tunisia Dec. 5-17, rekindling expectations a program may still be secured.

In a Bloomberg interview in Marrakech last week, minister Saied — who isn’t related to Tunisia’s president — declined to answer questions about the IMF bailout, referring to “sensitive politics” surrounding the topic.

In comments published by TAP hours before his firing was announced, he said international donors “often ask about the progress of negotiations with the IMF” and a conclusive outcome would boost confidence in Tunisia’s capacity to carry out reforms, restore financial stability and repay its debts.

Addressing parliament in August, the minister urged Tunisian authorities to show him an alternative to an IMF bailout, hinting there was none. Earlier in October, the president ordered him to adhere to his instructions and base his economic planning on the assumption of Tunisia not accepting the “diktats.”

“The state is one and unified and has one policy controlled by the president of the republic,” the head of state said then.

Just before Tuesday’s announcement, the president reiterated his opposition to reform suggestions coming from abroad. Tunisia must rely on “its own capabilities and God alone” to overcome the economic, social and financial challenges it’s facing, he said.

