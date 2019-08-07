(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s moderate Islamist party Ennahda said it will break with tradition and field deputy leader Abdelfattah Mourou as its first-ever presidential candidate in next month’s elections.

The choice of Mourou, 71, is “an expression of the movement’s confidence in democracy, the republic and the Tunisian revolution,” Ennahda leader Rashid Ghannouchi was cited as saying by Radio Mosaique FM, a local broadcaster. The chairman of the party’s Shura Council, Abdelkarim Harouni, confirmed Mourou’s nomination.

A lawyer by training, Mourou is currently the deputy speaker of the North African nation’s parliament. Ennahda is due to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning to make an official announcement.

Ennahda, which adheres to what it calls “democratic Islam,” has played a key role in Tunisian politics since the 2011 revolution that overthrew long-time ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, even as governments elsewhere in the region wage fierce crackdowns on Islamist movements. Until now, Ennahda had only competed in parliamentary elections.

Tunisia has moved up its presidential vote to Sept. 15, after the death of head of state, Beji Caid Essebsi, late last month. Mourou will join a packed race of more than two-dozen would-be challengers, potentially including former president Moncef Marzouki, the current defense minister and a populist media mogul.

(Updates with comment from Ghannouchi in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Jihen Laghmari in Tunis at jlaghmari@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Vishal Persaud

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.