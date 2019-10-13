(Bloomberg) -- Law professor Kais Saied is poised to win Tunisia’s presidency by a landslide, an exit poll suggested, a result that would cap an election season marked by a sweeping rejection of the establishment in the Arab Spring’s birthplace.

Sigma Conseil’s poll pointed to Saied winning 76.9% of ballots in Sunday’s run-off and media mogul Nabil Karoui getting 23.1%, local TV reported. Vote-counting is underway, with authorities putting turnout at more than 57%. Official results are due by Oct. 15.

The electoral battle between Karoui and Saied -- both outsiders -- has been emblematic of widespread discontent with political infighting and economic lassitude in Tunisia, eight years after a revolt that sparked turmoil across the Middle East. Tunis-based Sigma correctly called the main results of the Sept. 15 first round as well as recent legislative elections.

Constitutional law expert Saied, 61, whose composed, unemotional speaking style has earned him the nickname ‘Robot Man,’ is promising a wholesale restructuring of Tunisian politics, expanding parliament to deepen the sense of representation at the grassroots.

Karoui, a self-styled champion of the poor, saw off some of Tunisia’s veteran politicians to take second place in September’s vote despite being jailed on corruption charges he denies. He was released Wednesday after about six weeks behind bars and campaigned on a liberal and business-friendly platform.

