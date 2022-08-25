(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s president and central bank chief appeared to diverge on the urgency of securing an IMF bailout, with the nation split over painful austerity measures necessary to secure a deal.

President Kais Saied and Marouane El Abassi, governor of the bank, met late Wednesday as Tunisia faces its worst economic crisis in a decade. Talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package were paused in July, just before Tunisians voted on constitutional reforms that formalized Saied’s sweeping powers.

“We have to primarily rely on our own capacities and domestic resources so that Tunisia doesn’t remain hostage to developments beyond its control,” Saied told El Abassi, according to a statement on the Presidency’s official Facebook page.

El Abassi, in a foreword to the bank’s annual report handed to Saied, described an IMF deal as “imperative.” Without it, the central bank’s effort to stabilize dwindling foreign reserves and contain inflation in a heavily-indebted economy were unlikely to succeed, the governor said.

An 75-basis-point interest-rate hike in May must be followed by “structural reforms, which will be the matrix for stronger cooperation between Tunisia and its foreign partners, and in particular the success of the negotiations with the IMF,” he said.

The bank’s executive council hasn’t held a monetary policy meeting since June 10.

The war in Ukraine has pushed inflation to record highs while worsening public finances are hitting imports and forcing supermarkets to ration food staples.

Saied’s critics accuse the president of dragging Tunisia back to the kind of one-man rule it discarded in 2011.

The powerful UGTT opposes a package of spending cuts and other cut-backs likely needed to unlock IMF assistance, demanding instead wage increases for public-sector workers to counter the surge in inflation.

Highlights of the central bank’s report:

Tunisia faces high external financing needs in 2022 and mobilizing them will be a source of concern

Public wage bill up 5.1%, to 20.2 billion dinars ($6.3 billion), a level that impedes raising funding for investments or cutting the debt level

GDP growth expected to reach a “modest” 2.6% in 2022, after 3.1% in 2021 and 8.7% contraction in 2020

Budget deficit in 2022 projected to decline to 6.7% of GDP from 7.5% in 2021

Authorities “massively” tapped the domestic debt market to plug 2021 budget deficit, especially after foreign financing conditions became prohibitive following a rating downgrade

Central bank expects 2022 economic output to still come in below its pre-pandemic level

Inflation to average 7.3% in 2022, almost 2 percentage points above 2021

Inflation will hit double-digit figures if authorities don’t act

