(Bloomberg) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied is removing Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi from his position, freezing the parliament’s powers and assuming executive control, Sky News Arabia reported, citing his remarks at a press conference.

President Saied said he will appoint a new premier, Sky News said. Hichem was sworn about a year ago amid deep political and economic turmoil.

