(Bloomberg) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied said more than 460 businessmen stole over 13.5 billion dinars ($4.8 billion) of public money, according to remarks made at a meeting with the president of the Tunisian businessmen organization.

Saied is proposing a settlement penal to recover the money, stressing that he has no intention of harming anyone or harming businessmen, according to his comments published on the presidency’s website.

The president also called on merchants to be “patriotic” and not to take advantage of the current situation for profit and monopoly.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.