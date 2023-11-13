(Bloomberg) -- Around 40 workers remain trapped after a road tunnel under construction in northern India collapsed on Sunday morning, the latest in a series of disasters underlining the risks of large-scale construction in the fragile Himalayan region.

Rescue teams, armed with heavy earth-movers and drilling equipment, have been able to make contact with the trapped workers and found them unharmed, the Press Trust of India reported Monday. Oxygen is being supplied through a pipe to help the workers breathe, the news agency said, citing the local police chief.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of the state of Uttarakhand where the tunnel is being built, is keeping a constant watch on rescue operations, he said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The 889-kilometer (552 miles) tunnel is part of the federal government’s Char Dham road project that seeks to ease travel to Hindu pilgrimage sites along India’s northern borders.

Experts believe that the frequent disasters occurring in the region have become more severe as the construction of dams and other large infrastructure is now compounded by climate change that is altering the area’s water system.

