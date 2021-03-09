12h ago
Turbocharged Economy, China-U.S. Diverge, Canada Taper: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- A U.S. recovery turbocharged by President Joe Biden’s stimulus package will help power a faster than expected global economic upswing that risks leaving Europe behind, OECD forecasts show
- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock
- The Bank of Canada could soon start pulling back stimulus from the nation’s surprisingly robust economy
- A world-beating rally in Chinese stocks has turned into the biggest rout globally, shocking investors with the severity of its reversal
- The rate that the Fed targets to control monetary policy is defying the skeptics by holding firmly above zero
- Global economic growth could get a $20 trillion boost if women are educated at the same level as men and hold the same job numbers
- Rising bond yields shine a spotlight on fiscal sustainability in the euro area, Bloomberg Economics says in this research wrap
- A quick look at what’s driving the Boeing vs. Airbus trade dispute
- As racing begins for the America’s Cup, sailing’s most prestigious prize, the absence of billionaire spectators is robbing host New Zealand of its expected windfall
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.