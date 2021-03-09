(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • A U.S. recovery turbocharged by President Joe Biden’s stimulus package will help power a faster than expected global economic upswing that risks leaving Europe behind, OECD forecasts show
  • The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock
  • The Bank of Canada could soon start pulling back stimulus from the nation’s surprisingly robust economy
  • A world-beating rally in Chinese stocks has turned into the biggest rout globally, shocking investors with the severity of its reversal
  • The rate that the Fed targets to control monetary policy is defying the skeptics by holding firmly above zero
  • Global economic growth could get a $20 trillion boost if women are educated at the same level as men and hold the same job numbers
  • Rising bond yields shine a spotlight on fiscal sustainability in the euro area, Bloomberg Economics says in this research wrap
  • A quick look at what’s driving the Boeing vs. Airbus trade dispute
  • As racing begins for the America’s Cup, sailing’s most prestigious prize, the absence of billionaire spectators is robbing host New Zealand of its expected windfall

