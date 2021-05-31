(Bloomberg) -- After violent street protests in Colombia and a raging pandemic in Argentina prompted the co-hosts of the Copa America soccer tournament to pull out, the premier South American sports event will be played in Brazil.

About 12 hours after Argentina announced that it wouldn’t host the event, CONMEBOL, the South American soccer association, said that it will move to Brazil.

“The oldest tournament of national teams in the world will make the entire continent shake,” CONMEBOL said on its official Twitter account.

Brazil, which has the second-most Covid-19 deaths and third-most cases in the world, is clearly not a risk-free setting to host the matches. But the local soccer league kicked off its new season last weekend without fans in the stands, and Brazil has few if any restrictions to enter the country beyond a negative PCR test.

CONMEBOL thanked Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the local soccer association for “opening the doors to the country for what is the safest sports event in the world.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.