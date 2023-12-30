(Bloomberg) -- Turkish telecommunications company Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS signed an agreement to sell its Ukraine units to NJJ Capital.

The terms of the sales of Lifecell LLC, LLC Global Bilgi and LLC Ukrtower aren’t determined yet, according to a public filing on Friday. No reason was given for the divestments.

The nominal values of shares sold are 12.7 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($333.4 million) for Lifecell, 47.2 million Ukrainian hryvnias for LLC Global and 1.96 billion Ukrainian hryvnias for LLC Ukrtower. The sales price per share will be determined later.

The sales come a few months after Ali Taha Koc was appointed as the company’s new chief executive officer. Koc had served as a counselor in the Turkish government and was subsequently appointed as the head of information technologies at the Turkish Presidency. Prior to his appointment, Bulent Aksu served as CEO for only a few days.

Turkcell shares rose 48% this year, closing the year at 56.10 liras. The company reported a net income of 5.48 billion liras for the third quarter, beating analysts’ estimates.

