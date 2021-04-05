(Bloomberg) -- Turkey accused 14 retired admirals of plotting to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and took some of them into custody on Monday.

The 14 were singled out as the ringleaders behind a statement issued by 100 retired admirals over the weekend that criticized the Islamist-rooted government’s stance on a key international maritime treaty and called on the military to protect its secular values.

The government construed the statement as a direct challenge to Erdogan’s authority. It’s questioning the 14 on suspicion they collaborated to commit a crime against the security of the state and constitutional order, prosecutors said in a statement.

Ten were detained while four who are more elderly were ordered to visit a police station for questioning within three days.

Erdogan Summons Cabinet After Ex-Admirals Challenge Policy

Erdogan will meet with civilian and military leaders to discuss the incident later Monday.

The Turkish leader has significantly curtailed powers of the military, especially after a failed 2016 coup attempt by elements of the military accused of ties to a U.S.-based cleric. His administration and some opposition leaders portrayed the statement as an attempt to restore military tutelage in the country.

Turkey’s military has overthrown the government three times since 1960, pressured the country’s first Islamic-rooted government out of power in 1997 and threatened to interfere with a disputed presidential election in 2007.

