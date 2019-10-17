Vice-president Mike Pence said the U.S. and Turkey have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Syria that could be extended if Kurdish fighters formerly allied with America leave the border region.

The ceasefire will last 120 hours, Pence said during a press conference in Ankara following more than five hours of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It wasn’t immediately clear if Kurdish fighters agreed to the deal or when it would begin.

Pence said no additional U.S. sanctions would be imposed on Turkey as part of the agreement. He added that the U.S. will withdraw existing sanctions if a permanent cease-fire takes effect after the 120-hour period.

Trump, minutes before the press conference, said the deal would mean “millions of lives will be saved” by the accord.

The visit by Pence and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was hastily arranged after rising bipartisan criticism of Trump’s Oct. 6 decision to start pulling back U.S. forces in northern Syria, opening the way for Erdogan’s forces to invade and attack Kurdish fighters.