Turkey and Greece Aim to Better Ties Even as Cyprus Tensions Linger

(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday as the neighbors on NATO’s southeastern flank focus on improving long-strained relations.

The meeting signals a desire by the two leaders to build on an easing of tensions late last year, when they agreed to co-operate on tourism and culture. More stumbling blocks have since emerged, such as Turkey’s opposition to plans by Greece to create a marine park in the Aegean Sea, illustrating difficulties in overcoming historical territorial and maritime energy-exploration disputes.

Turkey’s decision last week to open a mosque that was converted from an historic orthodox monastery in Istanbul drew further controversy. The Greek foreign ministry said it was a “provocation.”

Erdogan and Mitsotakis will tackle thorny issues such as the location of maritime boundaries — important for the determination of gas-drilling rights — and discuss political solutions for the divided nation of Cyprus.

“Our aim is to strengthen our friendship by solving problems,” Erdogan said in an interview with Greek newspaper Kathimerini. “We can talk about all issues together with an open heart and take steps toward a solution. Postponing does not solve the problems.”

Erdogan has previously said a deal to share hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean is possible, while Turkey could offer to supply energy to Greece from a planned Black Sea nuclear-power plant as a bargaining chip.

“Greek-Turkish relations are complex and charged with history and emotions,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with Turkish newspaper Milliyet. “That will never change. What we can change is our perspective. Instead of seeing an unsolvable puzzle, we should focus on strengthening a positive agenda.”

European Union

Turkey’s dialog with European Union-member Greece comes as Ankara seeks to revive its stalled bid to join the bloc. In April, the European Council, which oversees accession procedures, said the EU has a strategic interest in a stable environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and stressed the particular importance of progress over Cyprus.

Turkey has controlled the northern third of the island since 1974, when the country intervened to protect minority Turkish Cypriots. The Republic of Cyprus, itself an EU member, is run by a Greek Cypriot administration.

“Turkey will never accept an approach that links progress in Turkey-EU relations to the Cyprus issue,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in response to the European Council at the time. “We will review our dialog with the EU on the basis of reciprocity, taking into account the pace, level and scope of the EU’s steps toward Turkey.”

Cyprus underscores the divide between Turkey and Greece.

The self-declared Turkish Cypriot state is recognized only by Turkey. The Republic of Cyprus is internationally recognized and joined the EU in 2004 when Greek Cypriots rejected a plan backed by the United Nations to unite the island.

