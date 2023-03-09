(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will continue NATO membership negotiations with Turkey as it seeks to revive a stalled process to join the defense alliance, according to the Nordic nation’s chief negotiator.

A Thursday meeting at the Brussels headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization marked the first sign of progress after the burning of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in January led to a halt in talks. Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, still need Turkey’s ratification of their applications to join the 30-member bloc.

“Talks have now restarted, and we have agreed to continue meeting,” the chief negotiator, Oscar Stenstrom, said at a news briefing in Brussels. “The discussions continue and the aim is for Sweden to become members of NATO as soon as possible.”

The diplomat called the meeting, which was attended by NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, a “small step forward” and said that Turkey had acknowledged that Sweden and Finland have taken steps to fulfill an agreement signed by the three countries in June last year.

In a statement, Stoltenberg said the countries agreed that “rapid ratifications for both Finland and Sweden would be in everyone’s interest, and that their membership will strengthen the alliance.”

The secretary-general also called Finland and Sweden’s measures to address Turkey’s concerns “unprecedented,” and said it is time for all allies to conclude the ratification process ahead of the NATO summit set to take place in Vilnius in July.

However, there is still some disagreement between Turkey and the Nordic countries on how far their measures go. According to Stenstrom, Turkey doesn’t share the view that either Sweden or Finland have fulfilled all parts of last year’s agreement.

The Swedish diplomat declined to say when he expects the Turkish parliament to decide to ratify the applications, but said it is unlikely to happen before an election scheduled in May.

--With assistance from Natalia Drozdiak.

(Adds comments from NATO secretary general from 5th paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.