Turkey added providers of cryptocurrency assets to the list of institutions that need to abide by money laundering and terrorism-financing regulations.

The decision will take immediate effect and will make it easier for the financial watchdog to investigate digital-currency holdings, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Saturday.

Turkey’s central bank banned the use of crypto assets for payments from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses.

The government plans to establish a central custodian bank to eliminate counterparty risk following the recent collapse of the Thodex and Vebitcoin exchanges, according to a senior official familiar with the plans.

