(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish government is pushing its lira-rescue plan to a new level: an advertising campaign to convince people to convert their savings to the local currency.

A video broadcast on national television and social media on Sunday praises citizens’ hard work and asks them to invest their savings into Turkish lira time deposits that offer protection from currency depreciation.

The lira has fallen against the U.S. dollar in recent years, plummeting to unprecedented levels toward the end of 2021. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a set of measures on Dec. 20 to halt the collapse, and the currency has been relatively stable this month. The central bank has also placed the lira at the center of its policy and promised the protect it.

Read More: How Erdogan’s Plan to Halt the Lira’s Fall Is Meant to Work

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.