(Bloomberg) -- Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army has united its forces to increase effectiveness of an estimated 60,000 fighters who until now had a loose coordination, state-run TRT television said on Friday.

The force renamed itself as the “Syrian National Army” according to a news conference in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa, TRT said. The move came as Turkey threatened an incursion into northeast Syria to take areas from American-backed Kurdish forces, who are regarded by Turkey as a threat to its territorial integrity.

Turkey to Go It Alone on Syrian Buffer as Erdogan Loses Patience

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to create a buffer zone inside Syria by pushing back Kurdish militia and settling Syrian refugees in the country’s north. Turkey suspects the U.S. backs Kurdish aspirations for self-rule in Syria and is getting ready to use its military to prevent what it perceives as an attempt to redraw the region’s map.

Turkey-backed rebels have been fighting forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the start of the civil war eight years ago. They have also fought side-by-side with Turkish troops against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters and Islamic State in the northwest of the country.

