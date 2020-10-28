ANKARA, TURKEY - OCTOBER 05: A medical worker disinfects the outside of a COVID-19 patients room at the Ankara City Hospital, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on October 05, 2020 in Ankara, Turkey. As coronavirus cases continue to rise around the globe, Turkey is also seeing a new rise in cases as it goes through a second peak of the first wave of the virus. Ankara, the nations capital has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country according to figures from the health ministry. In a recent press conference Health Minister Fahrettin Koca acknowledged that the daily coronavirus figures published by the health ministry are not including asymptomatic people, causing fears to grow around the true number of cases across the country. Turkey was recently removed from the UKs safe travel list adding to further hardship for the tourism industry and the economy. According to figures released by the Johns Hopkins University the number of global confirmed cases is 35,238,623 including U.S. president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for the virus. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s government barred public health workers from quitting or retiring, as a surge in coronavirus cases brings the death toll near 10,000.
The ban applies to doctors, nurses and other health workers in the public sector and is meant to ensure an uninterrupted fight against Covid-19, the Hurriyet newspaper reported Wednesday, citing an order from the Health Ministry.
Turkey Sounds Alarm on Jump in Coronavirus Cases Nationwide
Turkey quietly stopped disclosing figures for all confirmed cases in July, instead only releasing numbers for symptomatic patients. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca earlier this month told local media that Turkey would report complete figures to the World Health Organization.
Official data as of Oct. 27 showed 366,208 confirmed patients, with 9,950 dead.
