(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s government barred public health workers from quitting or retiring, as a surge in coronavirus cases brings the death toll near 10,000.

The ban applies to doctors, nurses and other health workers in the public sector and is meant to ensure an uninterrupted fight against Covid-19, the Hurriyet newspaper reported Wednesday, citing an order from the Health Ministry.

Turkey Sounds Alarm on Jump in Coronavirus Cases Nationwide

Turkey quietly stopped disclosing figures for all confirmed cases in July, instead only releasing numbers for symptomatic patients. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca earlier this month told local media that Turkey would report complete figures to the World Health Organization.

Official data as of Oct. 27 showed 366,208 confirmed patients, with 9,950 dead.

