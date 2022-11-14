(Bloomberg) --

Turkey said Kurdish militant group PKK and its US-backed affiliates in Syria were behind a Sunday bomb attack in Istanbul’s popular tourist district that left at least six people dead and 81 wounded.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused the autonomy-seeking PKK and the Syria-based PYD for the explosion in the middle of Istiklal Street, which is lined with bars, cafes and shops.

He went on to chide Washington for supporting the PYD, which the US partnered with to confront Islamic State in Syria. The Turkish government says the group is a mere extension of the PKK, which is labeled a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

A message of condolence from the US over the bombing should be viewed as “the murderer returning to the crime scene,” Soylu said, referring to a message from the US embassy in Turkey that expressed sadness over the attack. “We will respond heavily to this attack,” he added, without elaborating.

Police cordoned off much of the pedestrian area targeted in the attack. A parcel bomb was believed to be planted on a bench by a female suspect, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Sunday, adding that the explosion took place just two minutes after the suspect left, according to footage of the scene.

The order for the attack was given from Kobani, Soylu said, referring to a Kurdish border town in Syria that is home to senior members of the PYD and its armed wing YPG. Those groups control about a third of the Syria, which the Turkish government considers to be a national security risk.

The Istanbul bombing came as NATO member Turkey continues to insist on the full cooperation of Sweden and Finland in combating the PKK and Kurdish militants in Syria before approving their bids to join the military alliance. The attack also came as Turkey prepares to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in about six months and underscores the threat of a resurgence in terrorism in one of the Middle East’s biggest economies.

“The international community should know that terrorist attacks against our civilians are the direct and indirect consequences of some countries’ support for terrorist organizations,” Fahrettin Altun, communications director of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

