(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s ranks of the unemployed swelled by 366,000 people in one month, pushing the jobless rate to the highest level in a decade.

Unemployment rose more than forecast by economists to 14.7 percent in January from 13.5 percent a month earlier, according to data released by Turkstat on Monday. The number of people without jobs has reached 4.7 million people, with youth unemployment jumping to 26.7 percent.

The severity of the job losses underscores the economic challenges facing Turkey after it entered its first recession in a decade following a currency rout last year that touched off inflation. Most of the municipalities won by the opposition from the ruling party or its nationalist partner in recent elections are those where unemployment is running in double digits, official data show.

