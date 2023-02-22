(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s media watchdog fined three TV channels over their coverage of this month’s earthquakes, the latest move by the state to influence the narrative around the disaster.

The Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Board, on which government appointees hold a majority, fined Halk TV, Tele 1 and the local branch of FOX TV 3%-5% of their previous month’s advertising revenue, board member Ilhan Tasci said on Twitter.

The programs included comments that were critical of the government and state disaster management agency AFAD, according to clips posted by board President Ebubekir Sahin.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly criticized “disinformation” about the state response to the earthquakes, in which over 42,000 people died in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria.

The fines come hours after Turkey blocked access to one of the country’s most popular social media websites, Eksi Sozluk. Telecommunications watchdog BTK said the site — where users can anonymously post and discuss messages on any subject, similar to Reddit — was blocked on Tuesday, without giving a reason.

Turkey Arrests 20 Over ‘Provocative’ Social Media Posts on Quake

“The reasoning for the ban remains unknown to us, and we are trying to gather information from officials,” Eksi Sozluk said on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the government has blocked access to social media. Twitter, YouTube and Facebook have all been subject to restrictions. Most recently, Twitter was blocked in the wake of the earthquakes after the government criticized what it called was disinformation on the platform.

Turkey’s Main Opposition Files Complaint Over Twitter Blackout

(Recasts with fines on TV channels.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.