(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank’s plan to attract hard-currency inflows is getting negative reviews from some international money managers.

The proposal would provide interest-free lira funding for investors to buy local bonds with a guaranteed 4% return in dollar terms, though discussions are ongoing and details could still change, Bloomberg News reported April 28.

That return isn’t high enough and the two-year lock-up period is a deterrent given the raging inflation facing Turkey, according to fixed-income portfolio managers.

Here’s what money managers and strategists are saying:

Anders Faergemann, PineBridge:

“It doesn’t alter the underlying macro trends and rationale for investing, or not investing, in Turkey. We are having a hard time investing in Turkish local bonds with inflation running north of 50% and economic fundamentals generally deteriorating. The macro concerns won’t be fixed with guarantees and new investment vehicles.”

Paul McNamara, GAM UK:

“4% isn’t a remotely competitive rate for Turkish risk in U.S. dollars as you get 5.5% on a eurobond with a few months to run. So that makes it a lira play -- with inflation on fire and the government apparently uninterested in reducing it, which is also unattractive. Looks to me as if the primary market would be Turkish money anyway.”

Peter Kisler, Trium Capital:

“If it’s a plan where you buy 2-year bonds with a minimum 4% yield, it’s OK but not great, as U.S. rates are 3%; and you will be locked up for 2 years. For a hedge fund, it doesn’t really work unless you can sell them on the secondary market. I would be more open if there wasn’t a 2-year lock up period.”

“The funding part is also unclear. If Turkey lends you free money and guarantees a yield, it makes sense but what is the point of doing that for Turkey unless you have some sort of capital that you have to invest. If they will give you free funding, then where is FX coming from?”

Delphine Arrighi, Guardcap Asset Management:

“It resembles the CPI-linker Argentina was offering before their last currency crisis. It didn’t help though when pressure on the currency intensified. I think it is hard to commit to such a plan without orthodox policies behind to tame inflation and reduce pressure on the FX.”

Manik Narain, UBS

“To us it seems similar in nature to the December scheme. However, we don’t know how easily investors can repatriate funds if they want to withdraw before the 2-year minimum maturity. More fundamentally, there is a risk that a flurry of these schemes raises more questions than answers about Turkey’s policy mix.”

“Exposing public finances to the currency may not be a major risk today but is a shift that will give no medium-term investor confidence, particularly when not supported by a credible monetary policy stance.”

Paul Greer, Fidelity International

“We’re pretty bearish on Turkey, so it’s not something we are really looking at or considering.”

A mix of unorthodox monetary policy, deepening trade imbalances and soaring inflation, which hit 70% in April, has left Turkey with the most negative interest rates in the world, putting its currency at risk at a time when developed countries are accelerating monetary tightening. The government introduced measures in December to cap losses in the lira by rolling out state-backed deposit accounts that guarantee to pay the difference to savers should the currency weaken.

