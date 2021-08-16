Turkey Budget Gap Jumps to Record High as Spending Surges
Turkey posted a budget deficit for a fourth month in July and the gap widened to the highest in data going back to 2006.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey posted a budget deficit for a fourth month in July and the gap widened to the highest in data going back to 2006.
The government posted a fiscal deficit of 45.8 billion liras ($5.4 billion) last month, compared with a gap of 29.7 billion liras a year earlier. The shortfall was 25 billion liras in June.
