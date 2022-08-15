Turkey Budget Remains in Deficit on Increased Spending in July

(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s central government budget posted a deficit for a second month in a row in July driven by a surge in personnel wages and current transfers.

The government ran a monthly fiscal deficit of 64 billion liras ($3.56 billion) last month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday. That compares with a deficit of 31.1 billion liras in June.

Key insights

Expenditures increased 85% to 261 billion liras in July from the same month a year earlier

Spending on wages rose 108% to 63.8 billion liras during the same period; current transfers, which include financial aid made to households, rose 118% to 127.3 billion liras

Revenues surged by 107% to 197 billion liras, with tax income contributing 168.8 billion liras

January-July budget surplus was 29.5 billion liras

Get more

The Treasury posted a cash budget deficit of 92.8 billion liras in July

