38m ago
Turkey Budget Turns Positive in January on Strong Tax Collection
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central government budget turned to a surplus after a record deficit in December. Income from corporate tax surged.
The government posted a monthly fiscal surplus of 30 billion liras ($2.2 billion) last month. That compares with a deficit of 24.2 billion liras in the same month a year earlier.
Key Insights
- Revenues rose 96% from a year earlier to 176 billion liras last month, indicating an increase in real terms when adjusted for consumer inflation of 48.7%
- Revenues were driven by a surge in tax collection, which rose 86% to 147.4 billion liras during the same period. The lion’s share came from a 2,963% boost to corporate tax collection, which reached 14.5 billion liras
- Spending excluding interest payments rose 44% to 131.7 billion liras. Spending on interest payments fell 35% to 14.2 billion liras
Get More
- Turkey’s budget is expected to get a boost in February from the central bank’s 2021 net income. The monetary authority will complete distributing bulk of the 49.3 billion liras profit and reserve funds to the government this month
- The Treasury posted a cash budget deficit of 37.8 billion liras in January
