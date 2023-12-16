(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said its monetary tightening cycle has approached an end and called on foreigners to invest in lira-denominated government bonds at current favorable returns.

Tight monetary policy has started to have an effect on consumer prices but single digit inflation won’t be achieved before 2026, Erkan said in an interview with Hurriyet daily on Saturday. The central bank has increased the policy rate by more than 30 percentage points to 40% since Erkan’s appointment in June.

Foreign investors had been offloading and shunning lira-denominated bonds for most of the preceding decade, as officials in Ankara imposed a series of unorthodox measures aimed at discouraging short-selling of the lira. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Erkan, both appointed this year, have begun overhauling those policies, gradually unwinding regulations while boosting rates to tackle soaring inflation.

“Around this time next year, we will be in a more moderate environment in terms of inflation and monetary tightness,” she told the paper. “If foreign investors were to enter, it should be now. It’s obvious that if they come later, there will be lower returns.”

There has been increasing demand from foreign investors for government bonds in the last four weeks, especially from the US, Erkan said.

“We don’t want foreign investors to invest through swaps as it doesn’t have any impact on reserves,” Erkan said.

The monetary policy committee said last month the monetary tightening cycle will slow and be completed in a short period of time.

Price increases have eased for products including automobiles, white goods and furniture but it will take more time in areas such as transportation and food, Erkan said. The annual inflation rate was 62% at the end of November. The central bank sees year-end inflation at 65% and 36% in end-2024.

Inflation in education and rents have been more sticky, while a supply shortage is affecting the pricing mechanism in housing, Erkan said, adding she is also feeling the impact of high rents in Istanbul. The governor spent two decades in the US as an executive in top banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Why is Istanbul more expensive than Manhattan?” she said. “We couldn’t find a place in Istanbul, it’s extremely expensive. We settled into my parents’ house and are staying there.”

