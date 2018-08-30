(Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank Deputy Governor and Monetary Policy Committee member Erkan Kilimci will resign from the role, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kilimci, who was appointed to the job in May 2016, is joining the board of the Development Bank of Turkey, the person said.

The lira extended this week’s slump as news emerged of Kilimci’s departure. The currency dropped as much as 5.8 percent to 6.8427 against the dollar in thin trade during a public holiday in Turkey.

Kilimci was a manager at Erste Securities Istanbul Menkul Degerler A.S. before he joined the central bank as executive director of its markets department in June 2013, according to the institution’s website.

Kilimci didn’t immediately respond to request for comment by text message and a central bank spokesman could immediately be reached. The news was first reported by Reuters.

To contact the reporters on this story: Onur Ant in Ankara at oant@bloomberg.net;Cagan Koc in Istanbul at ckoc2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Craig Stirling, Paul Gordon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.