(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate for a third straight month after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clearer than ever that he would not give up his campaign for lower borrowing costs despite a weakening currency and rising inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, reduced its one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 15%, in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg poll of 24 economists and the central bank’s own monthly survey.

Investors were braced for another cut after Erdogan vowed on the eve of the decision to keep fighting for lower rates. Evoking Islamic teachings that prohibit usury, the comments were the latest iteration of his unorthodox mantra that high borrowing costs cause inflation rather than curbing it.

Pressured by the president’s demands, the monetary authority had already slashed its policy rate by a total 300 basis points in two consecutive, and unexpected, moves before Thursday’s meeting.

The cuts pushed real yields further below zero as consumer inflation climbed to an annual 19.9% in October. The lira has weakened nearly 30% against the dollar this year, and more than 15% this quarter alone, the worst performer among all major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

The president told reporters that the central bank would decide its policy independently, amid accusations of intense political pressure on policy makers. However, not heeding his calls has cost central bankers their jobs in the past. Kavcioglu is the fourth governor since 2019, with the president firing his three immediate predecessors and removing committee members who opposed cuts.

Erdogan’s ruling AK Party has for decades based its electoral success on rapid levels of economic growth, often driven by reducing borrowing costs to encourage credit expansion. When the economy sank during the pandemic, support for Erdogan and his party also fell to all-time lows, prompting him to redouble efforts to propel growth though rising prices are hurting his traditional working class base the most.

The statistics agency will publish third-quarter gross domestic product growth data on Nov. 30 and October inflation data on Dec. 3. The central bank raised its inflation projections for the end of this year to 18.4%.

