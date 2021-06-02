(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told investors in a conference call on Wednesday that fears of a premature interest rate cut are unjust.

“Expectations for an early easing of policy, which aren’t based on a just reasoning, need to disappear,” Kavcioglu told investors according to a copy of the presentation on the bank’s website. The lira trimmed losses after the news and was trading 0.7% lower at 8.5960 per dollar at 2:49 p.m. in Istanbul.

Read More: Erdogan Renews Rate-Cut Demands as Unemployment Erodes Support

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.