(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank said some local currency-denominated commercial cash loans of Turkish banks, except for those involving SMEs, export and agricultural loans, will be subject to reserve requirements.

Commercial loans that have been extended in four-week periods since April 1 shall be subject to a reserve requirement of 10%, it said in a statement on Saturday.

For banks with a loan growth rate of above 20% as of 31 May 2022 compared to Dec. 31, 2021, the difference between their outstanding loan balances on these dates will be subject to reserve requirements of 20% for a period of 6 months, it said.

For personal accounts, the central bank also raised the RRRs for banks that did meet the target of converting foreign currency-denominated accounts into liras. It raised the RRR by 500 basis points for banks with a conversion rate below 5%, and 300 basis points for banks with a conversion rate of between 5% and 10%. The changes will be effective from the calculation date of May 27 with the maintenance period starting on June 10, it said.

The RRRs of financing companies, which were 0%, will now be set at the same level as banks, and their liabilities to domestic lenders have been included in the scope of reserve requirements, the central bank said.

