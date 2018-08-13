(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank took steps that would allow commercial lenders to hold more funds and gold as it tries to stabilize the tumbling lira and improve liquidity in the banking system.

The central bank lowered the amount of lira and dollars banks must park at the regulator against their liabilities to free up as much as 10 billion liras, $6 billion in dollars and $3 billion worth of gold, it said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Ankara-based bank eased collateral rules and nearly tripled the amount of liras banks can borrow in return for their foreign-exchange holdings to 20 billion euros ($22.8 billion.) The $50 billion limit on the amount of foreign-exchange banks can borrow in return for their lira assets can also be changed if needed, it said.

The lira trimmed some of its losses after the announcements and was trading 3.8 percent lower at 6.6904 per dollar at 8:58 a.m. in Istanbul.

