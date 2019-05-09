(Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank moved to tighten monetary policy to bolster the currency, citing volatility in financial markets. The lira trimmed losses.

The bank announced the suspension of its one-week repo auctions, ceasing to provide liquidity to lenders at its cheapest rate of 24 percent, according to a statement on Thursday.

That move will force lenders to borrow from the central bank’s more costly overnight lending window at 25.5 percent, much like what the regulator did in March to stem an earlier lira weakness. The weighted average cost of funding by the central bank will gradually increase to that level.

The lira pared losses after the statement and was trading 0.6 percent lower at 6.2184 per dollar at 1:15 p.m. in Istanbul.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cagan Koc in Istanbul at ckoc2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.