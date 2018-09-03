(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank vowed to use all tools at its disposal and reshape its monetary policy stance at the Sept. 13 interest rate meeting after consumer inflation accelerated faster than expected in August.

The most recent data on the inflation outlook indicate significant price risks, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The lira strengthened after the announcement and was trading 0.3 percent lower at 6.5580 per dollar at 10:34 a.m. in Istanbul.

