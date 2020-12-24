(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for a second consecutive month, bolstering the credibility of its new governor after he pledged to tighten policy as needed to keep inflation in check.

The Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Naci Agbal lifted the one-week repo rate to 17% from 15% on Thursday. All 25 analysts polled by Bloomberg forecast an increase, with a median estimate for a hike of 150 basis points to 16.5%.

The lira extended gains against the dollar after the decision and was trading 1% higher at 7.57 per dollar at 2:02 p.m. in Istanbul.

Installed last month, Agbal inherited double-digit inflation, a weakening lira and depleted foreign-currency reserves after his predecessor spurred a period of rapid credit growth by keeping interest rates low, urged on by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose unorthodox economic views blame higher borrowing costs for fanning inflation.

Although Agbal’s first move, increasing the benchmark by the most in over two years to 15%, was in line with estimates and managed to stabilize the lira, the actual tightening in monetary stance was somewhat symbolic. In effect, it brought the benchmark rate to around the central bank’s average cost of funding at the time.

Critically, though, his first step as governor also ended a complex rate-corridor structure criticized for its use of multiple rates and lack of transparency, moving Turkey to a more orthodox framework where all funding is provided through the benchmark.

Subsequent data releases illustrated why investors wanted to see more. Inflation in November climbed more than expected as lira depreciation filtered through to prices, cutting the real interest rate by more than half to about one percentage point and curbing the lira’s appeal as a carry trade.

And Turks have remained reluctant to convert their savings to liras, so foreign-currency deposits continued to rise in December.

The new governor sent hawkish signals as recently as last week when he pledged to tighten monetary policy when warranted by price developments and to increase the bank’s holdings of foreign assets without derailing the lira.

So far, investors and economists have welcomed Agbal’s stewardship of monetary policy.

“We expect a strong and proactive approach from the central bank,” said Enver Erkan, an Istanbul-based economist at Tera Yatirim investment house. Looking forward, Agbal is likely to keep policy “as tight as possible in the first half of the year,” he said.

