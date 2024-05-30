(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is poised to be removed from a financial watchdog’s “gray list” as early as next month, a potential boost to one of the Middle East’s biggest economies following its efforts to curb illicit money flows.

An on-site visit by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force earlier this month noted significant progress, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity as the deliberations are private. That means Turkey could come off the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring on the final day of the FATF plenary in Singapore on June 28, the people said. No final decisions have been made.

Turkey’s banking stock index reversed losses after the news to rise as much as 2%. The index was down 0.5% as of 3:24 p.m. Istanbul time.

The expected change would boost Turkey’s efforts to attract capital into its $1.1 trillion economy, equaled in size regionally only by Saudi Arabia, after years of unorthodox monetary policy that spurred investors to shun lira assets. About a year into Turkey’s embrace of more conventional economics, and some of the world’s most aggressive interest-rate increases, investors are starting to return.

“While the FATF move alone will not unleash an influx of money inflows, it will aid Simsek’s efforts to reinstate orthodox economic policies and pitch Turkey as a solid investment destination,” said Emre Peker, Director of Europe at Eurasia Group in London, referring to Turkish Treasury & Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.

A significant majority of the FATF’s members must vote that Turkey has made sufficient progress before it can get off the list. Just a few votes to the contrary — some members have more sway than others - could result in it staying on the list, the people said. Members include individual countries and regional organizations such as the European Commission.

Simsek said last week that he’s “determined” to get Turkey off the list. “I hope political considerations don’t interfere,” he said.

The FATF and Turkish Treasury & Finance Ministry declined to comment.

Reforms

After the FATF’s most recent plenary in February, the group said Turkey “substantially completed its action plan.” That included key reforms on its implementation of sanctions for terrorism financing and boosting resources for the national financial intelligence agency, known by its Turkish acronym Masak, the FATF said at the time.

The government has also worked with the US to freeze terrorists’ assets and this month proposed a bill regulating cryptocurrency platforms to help address FATF’s final outstanding recommendation on “new technologies.”

Turkey was originally added to the FATF’s list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring in October 2021. The country has faced scrutiny from western governments after it emerged as one of the destinations for Russia’s wealthy following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The designation has historically led to a “statistically significant reduction in capital inflows,” according to a report in 2021 by the International Monetary Fund.

Turkey is one of two G-20 countries — South Africa is the other — currently on the gray list. Another major regional economy, the United Arab Emirates, was removed from the list in February.

