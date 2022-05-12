(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top appeals court convicted a key opposition figure on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the state, fueling political tensions ahead of elections scheduled for next year.

The court sentenced Canan Kaftancioglu, the top Istanbul official for the main opposition party, CHP, to nearly five years in prison. The party summoned all lawmakers for an emergency meeting at its Istanbul headquarters.

Kaftancioglu is seen as an architect of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu’s historic victory in 2019 municipal elections, when the opposition wrested control of Turkey’s major cities from Erdogan’s governing AK Party. Her conviction adds to already heightened political wrangling ahead of the presidential elections that must be held by June 2023.

Istanbul’s mayor is among a handful of presidential hopefuls eager to run as the joint opposition candidate against Turkey’s powerful president.

The conviction of Imamoglu’s closest ally may signal an intensifying crackdown against the mayor and his inner circle. On June 1, a court is expected to hear final arguments in a case against Imamoglu, where the mayor faces a jail term of as many as four years for insulting election board officials.

But the lengthy jail sentence given to Kaftancioglu could also boost the opposition’s argument that Erdogan has enlisted the courts to help get rid of his political opponents. Selahattin Demirtas, the former head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party HDP who ran against Erdogan in 2014 and 2018 elections, has been in jail on terrorism charges for nearly six years.

Earlier this month, a philanthropist who had accused Erdogan of autocratic tendencies was sentenced to life in prison for trying to overthrow the government.

