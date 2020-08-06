(Bloomberg) --

A surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the Turkish government to debate new restrictions, including changes to the school calendar.

Since the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha earlier in August, the outbreak has spread fast in major cities including Ankara, Konya, Sanliurfa and Bursa, according to Health Ministry data. Over the past few weeks, health authorities have been warning that citizens are acting as if the threat has disappeared, and daily new cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time in about a month on Tuesday.

School openings, currently scheduled for Aug. 31, may vary by province, an official told Bloomberg on Thursday, speaking on customary condition of anonymity. Among the options being discussed are online lessons, a full opening or a hybrid, the official said. In the central Anatolian province of Konya, authorities have scrapped a plan to open private schools on Aug. 15.

A normal start to the school year would be “out of the question in some provinces,” said Serap Simsek Yavuz, a member of the government-led Science Board. The nation may “lose control” of developments given the sharp rise in cases, she said.

While ruling out city-wide curfews, the government is discussing restrictions on movement or limiting social interaction in certain districts, another official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the plans aren’t finalized yet. The Health Ministry has strongly urged provincial governors to exercise their authorities, the official said.

Mehmet Ceyhan, a professor and expert on child infections at Hacettepe University in Ankara, said the government should prioritize limiting intercity travel. Other measures should include staggering work hours, providing safe areas for senior citizens and renewing its testing plan. “It’s not easy to re-introduce curfews or shut down businesses,” Ceyhan said.

