(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top court returned to the state prosecutor an indictment seeking to shut the country’s leading pro-Kurdish party on separatism charges.

The Constitutional Court cited procedural flaws in the case against the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, state-run TRT television said, without elaborating. On Tuesday, Turkish media reported the court’s rapporteur had told judges the identity of some suspects, their roles in the party, and details of criminal charges against them were missing.

Turkey’s move to disband the HDP and ban its members from politics due to alleged ties to autonomy-seeking Kurdish militants could effect elections still two years away.

The HDP, which is the third-biggest party in parliament, denies it’s influenced by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU as well as Turkey.

The trial could take months or years.

