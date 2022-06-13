(Bloomberg) --

The cost to insure against a debt default by Turkey’s government in the next five years surged, heading for the highest closing level in almost two decades.

Credit default swaps rose to 841 on Monday, reflecting investor concerns over a deepening rout in the lira and the government’s reliance on unorthodox monetary policies to support it. The advance took the CDS contracts above the level reached during the 2008 global financial crisis and all the way to 2003, the year Recep Tayyip Erdogan became Turkey’s prime minister.

The Treasury was forced into action on June 9 after currency losses accelerated on President Erdogan’s announcement that his government would continue rate cuts even as inflation soared.

The lira has lost 23% this year and is the worst performer among emerging-market peers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.