Turkey Current Account Deficit Widens More Than Expected in July

(Bloomberg) --

Turkey’s current account deficit widened more than expected, driven by higher energy prices.

The gap was $4.01 billion in July, widening $3.70 billion from a year earlier, the central bank said on its website on Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts was for a $3.70 billion shortfall in July.

Key insights

The shortfall in trade of goods was $9.31 billion in July

Services posted a surplus of $5.78 billion, driven by a surge in tourism revenue

Net portfolio outflows were $631 million, while inflows from foreign direct investments were $252 million

Net errors and omissions, or capital movements of unknown origin, showed monthly inflows of $5.47 billion, bringing inflows during the January-July period to around $24.4 billion

Official reserves rose by $4.42 billion

Get more

Turkey’s central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Sept. 22. The monetary authority lowered its rate by 100 basis points to 13% last month, despite inflation running at a 24-year high of 80%

Turkey’s current-account deficit is expected to reach 5.9% of its GDP this year, fueled by an estimated trade deficit of $105 billion due to a rally in energy prices

