The gap was $683 million in July, down from $1.12 billion in June and $1.99 billion a year earlier, the Turkish central bank said on its website on Monday.

The deficit was in line with expectations in a Bloomberg survey, where the median estimate was for a shortfall of $0.53 billion. The 12-month rolling shortfall narrowed to $27.8 billion.

Key Insights

Official reserves rose by $6.7 billion in July from a month earlier as net portfolio inflows reached $1.93 billion and foreign direct investment stood at $1.03 billion

Net errors and omissions, capital movements categorized as coming from an unknown origin, stood at $2.52 billion, taking the inflows so far this year to $8.02 billion

Balance of trade in services posted a $2.95 billion surplus, from $295 million last year, highlighting the role of recovery in tourism and other services in the improvement in Turkey’s foreign imbalances

Get More

Foreign tourist arrivals rose to 4.36 million in July, compared with less than a million in the same month a year earlier, according to data published by Culture & Tourism Ministry

