(Bloomberg) -- Turkey posted a current-account surplus after running a deficit for nine straight months, thanks to a jump in tourism income.

The surplus was $528 million in August, compared with a revised deficit of $923 million in July and $4.07 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on its website on Monday.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for a shortfall of $0.1 billion. The 12-month rolling shortfall narrowed to $23 billion.

Official reserves rose by $13.2 billion in August from a month earlier as the IMF allocated $6.34 billion in Special Drawing Rights, or SDR, to Turkey. Net portfolio inflows reached $1.34 billion

Net errors and omission inflows, capital movements categorized as coming from an unknown origin, stood at $4.45 billion, taking the inflows so far this year to $13.5 billion

Balance of trade in services posted a $4.08 billion surplus, from $1.8 billion last year, highlighting the role of recovery in tourism and other services in the improvement in Turkey’s foreign imbalances

Foreign tourist arrivals rose to 3.98 million in August, compared with 1.81 million in the same month a year earlier, according to data published by Culture & Tourism Ministry

