(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s credit rating was cut further into junk on Friday by S&P Global Ratings, which said the extreme volatility of the lira and projected sharp balance of payments adjustment will undermine Turkey’s economy.

S&P reduced Turkey’s foreign-currency rating to B+ from BB-, on par with Argentina, Greece and Fiji, according to a statement. That’s four notches below investment grade. S&P said the weak lira, runaway inflation and a massive current-account deficit are Turkey’s key vulnerabilities.

The lira slumped after the U.S. sanctioned members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government amid an escalating dispute over a detained American pastor that has roiled financial markets in Turkey and beyond. Erdogan portrays the turmoil as the result of an economic war being waged by the U.S. and has resisted pressure to raise interest rates to protect the currency, a step that could curb economic growth. Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak held a conference call this week with 6,000 investors to bolster confidence in the Middle East’s largest economy.

Read this: After Edging Away From Abyss, Turkey Faces New Sanctions Threat

“The weakening of the lira is putting pressure on the indebted corporate sector and has considerably increased the funding risk for Turkey’s banks,” S&P said in the statement. “Despite heightened economic risks, we believe the policy response from Turkey’s monetary and fiscal authorities has so far been limited.”

S&P last lowered Turkey’s credit rating by a notch in May, when it said there was a growing risk of an economic hard landing after the economy expanded by 7.4 percent. Above-trend growth typically expands the current-account deficit, which is expected to reach 6.4 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the year. Most of the estimates for that gap predate the most recent run on the lira.

To contact the reporters on this story: Onur Ant in Ankara at oant@bloomberg.net;Hari Govind in San Francisco at hgovind@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Alec D.B. McCabe

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.