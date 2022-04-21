(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s main opposition leader said electricity to his home was cut off following his refusal to pay the bill in protest of price increases.

“I just received the news from my wife that our electricity was cut off,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, said in a Twitter post on Thursday. “I could have paid the bill, but I wanted to make my place clear in this struggle, to be the voice of those who cannot pay.”

Kilicdaroglu said he will make another statement via Twitter at 9 p.m. local time.

Kilicdaroglu began his campaign in February, saying he would only pay his bills if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan undoes price increases and reduces taxes on electricity consumption.

Turkey raised household electricity prices by as much as 125% at the start of the year. Inflation quickened to 61.1% in March from a year earlier, while producer prices rose 115%, signaling continuing inflationary pressure.

