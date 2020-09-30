(Bloomberg) -- Turkey cut a tax on foreign currency purchases, in its latest step to ease market restrictions introduced over the past year that have hurt investor sentiment and failed to stop the lira’s depreciation.

The “bank and insurance transaction tax” on retail foreign currency purchases, including gold, has been cut to 0.2% from 1%, according to a presidential decree published in the country’s official gazette on Wednesday. The levy was reintroduced in 2019 to increase budget revenues and was raised earlier this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has also cut the withholding tax on new or renewed lira deposit accounts for the rest of this year, in a move to encourage savings in domestic currency.

The steps are “good news,” Istanbul-based Is Investment said in an emailed note. “Tax incentives for the lira will help acceleration of de-dollarization as confidence builds up,” the investment house said.

The lira gained as much as 0.6% and was trading at 7.7875 per U.S. dollar as of 10:15 a.m. in Istanbul. The currency slid to a record low of 7.8568 per dollar on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s decrees add to steps to unwind a slew of trading restrictions on the currency, which raised investor concerns that the government was assuming a bigger role in managing the markets. The Turkish lira has weakened 12% in the second half to successive record lows against the U.S. dollar, making it the worst-performing emerging market currency tracked by Bloomberg.

Previously, the central bank unexpectedly hiked its one-week repo rate by 200 basis points to 10.25%, while the banking regulator increased swap limits on banks’ lira trading. Those were followed by a reduction in the regulator’s asset ratio formula, which was introduced earlier this year to boost lending.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.