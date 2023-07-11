You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
-
'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds
-
6:35
Insolvencies on the rise amid interest rate squeeze: Former Bank of Canada economist
-
-
2h ago
Inflation will linger for longer, Bank of Canada says1:17
Inflation will linger for longer, Bank of Canada says
The Bank of Canada says inflation won’t drop to its two per cent target until mid-2025 – six months later than it had previously expected.
-
1h ago8:12
Gordon Reid's Top Picks: July 12, 2023
Top picks from Gordon Reid, president and CEO, Goodreid Investment Counsel
-
Dec 14
Estate planning considerations for blended families
Stepfamilies are common, but planning for who gets what after you die is anything but routine. When families come together, each with their own possessions, ensuring your assets go where you want is key.
Presented by:
-
38m ago6:27
Calgary company inks deal with Adidas to produce C02-embedded running shoes
A Calgary-based technology company has signed a deal with Adidas that will see the sneaker giant manufacture some of its shoes using ink embedded with captured carbon emissions.
-
3h ago
Laurentian Bank shares soar after it announced a review of strategic options
Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada soared more than 30 per cent in early trading after the bank said it was conducting a review of its strategic options to maximize shareholder value.
-
Jul 11
As port workers strike prompts disruptions, study points finger at shipping companies5:23
As port workers strike prompts disruptions, study points finger at shipping companies
As the ongoing port workers strike in Vancouver prompts business disruptions and concerns over delayed shipments, a new report supports the argument put forth by workers that labour is not the source of rising costs in the industry.
-
Jul 116:18
The Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature is really happening, data shows
Nothing says a perfect five hours of cinema like a drama about the creation of the nuclear bomb and a brightly-colored comedy about the world’s most famous doll.
-
45m ago6:59
Halted Montreal-New York City train route sparks concern among tourism outlets
Montreal tourism operators have begun to feel the impact of the suspension of the only daily train between their city and New York City.
-
Jul 10
Ontario is getting its first lithium processing plant7:41
Ontario is getting its first lithium processing plant
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is partnering with Finnish company Metso Corporation to develop the first lithium processing facility in Ontario.
-
3h ago
Fidelity signs private real estate investment deal with Brookfield Asset Management
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC has signed a deal that will offer investors exposure to private real estate investments through Brookfield Asset Management.
-
8h ago6:10
Labour minister asks mediator for terms to end B.C. port strike
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has given a federal mediator 24 hours to send him recommended terms to end the British Columbia port strike that has snarled cargo in about 30 ports and spurred fears of supply chain chaos across Canada.
-
20h ago8:57
Laurentian Bank starts strategic review, possible sale
Laurentian Bank of Canada, which has been working on a turnaround under a new chief executive officer since late 2020, has started a strategic review that may lead to a sale.
-
7h ago8:05
Uncertain demand clouds future of Canada's planned LNG exports, experts say
Canadian liquefied natural gas projects looking to fill gaps in the global market left by the absence of Russian gas may run into more challenging conditions than expected, industry experts have told a global conference in Vancouver.
-
Jul 11
'It's a challenge': MTY CEO discusses price hikes, food court business6:46
'It's a challenge': MTY CEO discusses price hikes, food court business
After more than a year of high inflation, MTY Food Group Inc. plans to be careful when deciding on further price increases.
-
21h ago
Aritzia sees net income fall to $17.5 million in first quarter despite higher revenue
Aritzia Inc. saw its net income for the first quarter fall to $17.5 million, almost half of its net income of $33.3 million a year earlier, amid inflationary headwinds and economic pressures on shoppers.
-
9h ago0:33
Oil steadies ahead of U.S. inflation data as Russian flows drop
Brent oil steadied ahead of key U.S. inflation data after rising about two per cent Tuesday on signs resilient Russian supply is starting to ease.