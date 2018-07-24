Turkey’s central bank defied market expectations for an interest-rate increase in its first monetary policy meeting since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak took over as the new economy czar. The move sent the currency and stocks plunging.

The bank kept its benchmark one-week repo rate at 17.75 per cent, defying expectations in a Bloomberg survey where the median estimate saw a 100-basis-point increase to 18.75 per cent. The lira plunged more than 3 per cent to as much as 4.9155 per dollar. Banking shares also dropped by about 3 per cent.

Tuesday’s decision was under close scrutiny by investors who have been seeking an indication of where Turkey’s monetary and fiscal policies might be headed after Albayrak, 40, was appointed treasury and finance minister earlier this month. Albayrak has in the past written extensively in support of unorthodox economic views held by Erdogan, who’s adamant that inflation will only slow if Turkey lowers borrowing costs for corporates and households.

Without directly disputing those views, Albayrak used his first interview in his new role to voice generally mainstream propositions on central bank independence, saying that monetary policy actions will be in line with Turkey’s economic realities and what markets require.